Nasrallah praises Iran’s unconditional support to resistance

In a live speech delivered via Lebanon's Al-Manar TV on Sunday, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah offered condolences to Muslims over the martyrdom anniversary of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, by the US terrorists.

He also extended condolences over the demise of senior Iranian scholar Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi

The Hezbollah chief described the assassination of Gen. Soleimani and Al-Muhandis as ‘tragedy’, and paid tribute to Iraqi, Iranians who were martyred along with them.

He said, “It’s a duty to talk about favors offered by Gen. Suleimani to the Muslim Ummah,” adding, “Perhaps the funeral of Gen. Soleimani was the greatest one in the history of mankind.”

Nasrallah said, “When we thank Iran, this is out of loyalty to those who backed and supported us to liberate our country.”

He praised Iran and the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini for standing by the Resistance in Lebanon and Syria since the first day of the Israeli occupation of Lebanon.

Praising Iran’s ‘unconditional support’ to the Resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, Nasrallah said, “Lebanon’s main source of pride is the Resistance… This Resistance which is backed by Iran.”

“One of the main factors of victory is loyalty and loyalty requires us to thank all those who have backed us.”

He said, “Tensions have been high in the region and the Zionist entity is on alert on the first martyrdom anniversary of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis.”

Noting that such cowardly acts of terror will not hamper the resistance movement, Nasrallah said, “Axis of Resistance managed to stay firm and powerful after the blow it was dealt by the assassination of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis.”

“We know very well how to change the threat into a chance.”

“One of the main repercussions of Soleimani-Muhandis assassination is the calls for US forces to pull out of the region,” he said.

Nasrallah once again reiterated that Gen. Soleimani who backed all oppressed people across the world will remain as an international icon forever.

