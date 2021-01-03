US terrorist-in-chief served ISIL by assassinating Soleimani

“A year ago today, 𝘌𝘯𝘦𝘮𝘺 #1 of extremist terrorists was cowardly assassinated by the terrorist-in-chief,” Zarif tweeted on Sunday, with photos of today's massive demonstrations in Baghdad, plus a picture of himself alongside the martyred General.

“As our region solemnly commemorates his one-year passing, a reminder that the only beneficiary of his murder is Daesh (ISIS), which has only increased its activity since,” he added.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi, and their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

The act of terror was carried out under the direction of US President Donald Trump, with the Pentagon taking responsibility for the strike.

General Soleimani is viewed by the world's freedom-seeking people as the key figure in defeating Daesh, the world’s most notorious terrorist group, in the Middle East battles.

MNA