Iraqi lawmakers reemphasize need for expulsion of US forces

Iraqi members of Parliament stressed that revenge for the blood of these martyrs would not be possible without the expulsion of the Americans from Iraq.

They reiterated that revenge for the blood of martyrs of resistance would not be possible without the expulsion of US forces from Iraq, the statement is read.

Hassan al-Janabi, a representative of the Iraqi parliament, like a number of other Iraqi parliamentarians, called for revenge for the blood of martyrs of resistance Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who played a very leading role in the fight against terrorism.

Al-Janabi called on the Iraqi parliament to pursue the assassination case of martyrs of resistance persistently.

Mehdi Taqi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee also said that expulsion of US forces from the country was a national decision and that everyone understands the danger of their presence in Iraq.

A large number of Iraqis arrived in Baghdad's al-Tahrir Square this morning to attend a commemoration ceremony of 1st martyrdom anniversary of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and the Second-in-Command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and chanted anti-American slogans and stressed the need to expel occupiers from Iraq.

MA/FNA13991014000808