US presence in West Asia has come to its ending days: IMN

The US assassination of Iran’s top commander martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad International Airport was a clear violation of international rules, UN Charter, and Iraq’s sovereignty, the statement is read.

The statement, issued by Ibrahim Musa Spokesman for the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, added, "Martyr Gen. Soleimani was a heroic coordinator between Christian and Muslim religions.”

He noted that the commemoration ceremony of Martyr Gen. Soleimani held in the Evangelical Church in Syria’s Aleppo shows unflinching efforts of martyr Gen. Soleimani in unity, amity and solidarity between different religions.

The political movement in West Asia is changing, the statement is read, adding, “The repressive powers have faced serious problems to maintain their grandeur and hegemony. They have to resort to measures such as assassination of Iran’s top commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani or a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.”

The US presence in West Asia will not last long, the statement ended.

