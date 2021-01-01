Cowardice in killing foreign leaders, ‘US-Israeli trademark'

In a tweet on Fri., Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “Cowardice in assassinating foreign leaders is a US-Israeli trademark; NOT Iranian."

“@WashTimes should know better than to publish #FakeNews & spread anti-Iranian bigotry – even though it has featured PAID content by the outlaw MEK terrorist cult. Your readers deserve better!” he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a speech on Thursday, likened his US counterpart Donald Trump to former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and said "History will remember him as a "man without dignity.”

Rouhani indicated that Saddam imposed a war on Iran for 8 years, but then he fell and left, adding, "Trump also imposed an economic war on us for 3 years, and his political life will end in the coming weeks as well, and history will remember him as a person without dignity."

