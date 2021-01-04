Iran not to negotiate on missile, defense capabilities

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Same ransom to be paid to all the victims of Ukrainian plane incident

"The decision of the government is to pay the same ransom to all the victims of this plane," said Khatibzadeh on the latest status of the Ukrainian plane case.

"This is not a substitute for the ongoing criminal case. The case of the perpetrators of this incident is being seriously pursued and it will be announced in the coming days," he added.

Iran expresses dissatisfaction with votes of neighbours at UN

Regarding Iraq's abstention and Afghanistan's absence in UN budget meeting, Khatibzadeh said, "The United States failed for the third time for its actions against the Iranian nation at the United Nations which shows the growing isolation of White House officials, and it was a disgraceful defeat."

"We expressed our dissatisfaction to our neighbors, and the Iraqi Prime Minister announced that they are pursuing this issue," he added, saying, "Neighboring countries know better how much US unilateralism and rebellion has hurt the nations of the region."

Iran aware of some US mischiefs in region

Referring to the recent US moves in the region, he said, "The actions and moves and some mischief of the United States are not hidden from our eyes, and our intelligence, security and military services are fully aware of the seemingly secret moves of the United States in the region and Iraq."

"The messages have been clearly conveyed to Washington and the countries of the region, and these countries have been told not to fall into the trap of these plots," Khatibzade added, highlighting, "We closely monitor these moves."

"As the Foreign Minister said, the role of the agents and allies of the Zionist regime can be seen in some tensions, especially in Iraq," he noted, saying, "We do not seek tension, but we do not fall short in defending our national interests and integrity, and we respond seriously."

Iran not to negotiate on defense capability

Regarding the latest remarks of Jake Sullivan, Biden's incoming national security adviser, over Iran’s missile program, Khatibzadeh said, "Iran's defense capability has never been and will not be negotiated."

"Iran's defense capability is pursued independently based on the country's needs. Once in the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, the issue of missiles has been mentioned and resolved," he added.

Stating that the United States knows that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful, Khatibzadeh said, "As a result, the missile issue is a secondary issue, and arms embargoes have been lifted."

"We will not renegotiate any parts of the JCPOA, and these are internal comments and have no value for Iran. Our response is the full and unconditional implementation of the JCPOA and compensation for the events of the past," foreign ministry spokesman added.

Iran's policy in region is good neighborliness

Khatibzadeh noted, "In recent days, the Foreign Minister has discussed bilateral and regional issues with his Kuwaiti and Qatari counterparts. In these talks, Zarif said that the United States would be held responsible for consequences of any possible adventurism in the region."

"Iran's policy in the region is good neighborliness. We have always tried to help bring about lasting security in our neighborhoods," he added.

Referring to the relation between Iran and Iraq, he said, "No one can destroy these relations with artificial and engineered measures."

"Saudi Arabia is an important country in the region. If the rulers of Al-Saud return from their wrong path, it is possible to restore the good relations of the past," he said.

"Iran-Russia relations are in the best condition in all aspects and we are pursuing the implementation and advancement of agreements between the two countries," Khatibzadeh said about Tehran-Moscow relations.

