World has refused to be held hostage to US bullying

In a tweet on Wed., Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “After 4 years of "Maximum Failure", @SecPompeo is desperately turning to cheap propaganda to dress up the disaster he has promoted and instigated as a success.”

“News flash: People aren't naive. And the world has refused to be held hostage to your bullying. Good riddance,” he added.

Khatibzadeh’s remarks came in reaction to a tweet of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who called Iran a factor of instability and a threat to the United States and its allies.

After four years of "Maximum Failure," Pompeo is desperately turning to cheap propaganda to dress up the disaster he has promoted and instigated as a success.” Khatibzadeh tweeted.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a tweet, while raising baseless accusations against Iran, had written, “Iranian regime, which has sown instability, is threatening the United States and our allies. Donald Trump administration did not accept the status quo and re-imposed sanctions on Iran and exerted maximum pressure policy. The United States will not be captured by nuclear ransom.”

MA/FNA13991010001094