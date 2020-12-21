Iran rejects any attack on diplomatic missions: FM spox

In a tweet on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “We strongly refute @SecPompeo's irresponsible anti-#Iran accusations, which blatantly aim to create tension. Iran rejects any attack on diplomatic missions.”

“The US military presence is the source of instability in our region. No amount of spin can divert blame for its evils,” Khatibzadeh added.

His remarks came in response to Pompeo’s baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Immediately after the rocket launch, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used the opportunity to accuse Iran of being behind the attack by a statement published in the press service of the US State Department and also in a later tweet.

“Iran-backed militias once again flagrantly and recklessly attacked in Baghdad, wounding Iraqi civilians,” he claimed in a tweet, adding that “The people of Iraq deserve to have these attackers prosecuted. These violent and corrupt criminals must cease their destabilizing actions.”

Pompeo’s claims about civilian casualties come as Saberin News reported that the defense systems of the US embassy has inflicted damage on residential areas of the Green Zone.

