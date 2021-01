"By committing a coward act of terror against Iran’s top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani, the US violated international law & the UN Charter in a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty," Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote in its Twitter account on Friday.

"The US' lawlessness in full show. #Iran won't rest until bringing those responsible to justice," it added.

General Soleimani was assassinated in the US terrorist attack at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020.

MA5109972