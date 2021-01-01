Terror of Soleimani, testament to US ruinous role in region

The statement is read on the occasion of 1st martyrdom anniversary of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Referring to the US regime's vicious act of terrorism in assassinating Iran's anti-terror commander, the statement reiterated that it is a testament to Washington's destructive role in creating instability in the region.

Martyr Soleimani was not only a national hero of Iran but he was also a savior to many of oppressed nations in the region, it added.

The statement noted that from the perspective of friends and foes, it is obvious that if General Soleimani and his comrades had not resisted against the terrorist group of ISIS, the whole region would have been attacked by the ISIS.

The Islamic Republic of Iran regards the martyrdom of General Soleimani, a clear violation of internationally recognized laws and standards, as a crime against humanity and an act of terrorism.

The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be immune and Iranian people will never forgive them and they will be brought into justice one day.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

