1st martyrdom anniversary of Gen. Soleimani marked in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – The 1st anniversary of martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was held at Tehran University’s Campus on Fri.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Abrahim Raeisi, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmaeil Ghaani and a number of state and military officials as well as families of martyrs.