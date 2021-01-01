Blood of martyr Gen. Soleimani heralds liberation of Al-Quds

Speaking on the occasion of 1st anniversary of martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani at Tehran University’s Campus on Fri., he emphasized that Islamic Ummah should be awakened.

He pointed to the salient characteristics of founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and stated, “The late Imam Khomeini (RA) began his mission by shutting down of Israeli Embassy and reopening of Palestinian Embassy in Iran.”

No factor limited martyr Gen. Soleimani and his comrades in the way of Jihad and resistance, he said, adding, “Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani devoted his life in the fight against terrorist groups including ISIL and Takfiri extremists.”

Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (MU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Trump.

