Path of Resistance not to change with US mischief: Ghaani

Speaking on the occasion of 1st martyrdom anniversary of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani at Tehran University’s campus on Fri., Esmaeil Ghaani addressed noble people of Iran and region and added, “The path of Martyr Soleimani shows that he had a leader and the greatness of Martyr Soleimani was that he acted in the light of leadership. Hence, that leader and the way is still established. Support for the oppressed and deprived people continues seriously.”

It was for 30 years that the enemy had been seeking to assassinate Iran’s top general Martyr Soleimani, he said, adding, “Martyr Soleimani was assassinated by the cruelest and dirtiest man in the world who committed this heinous crime. I tell the freedom-seeking nations that US and Americans and Trump do not know what martyrdom is meant to us. When they committed this heinous crime, our beloved ones reached the peak of their desire. Meanwhile, US did something that the whole world will condemn its malicious act.”

“I once again explicitly announce that the path of IRGC Quds Force and resistance will not change with US evils and mischief,” Ghaani reiterated.

Former IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by US terrorist forces at behest of US President Trump.

