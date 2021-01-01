Gen. Soleimani’s School must be clarified for generations

Iranian Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that various aspects of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani must be explained to the present and future generations.

Speaking on the occasion of 1st anniversary of martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani at Tehran University’s campus, Raeisi stated, “According to the sublime recommendation of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Martyr Gen. Soleimani’s School should be clarified in the best form possible.”

Martyr Gen. Soleimani’s School is in tandem with the School of founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (Ra) and Ashura, he said, adding, “Dimensions of this Schools should be explained for the present and future generation.”

Enlightening of the region will not be diminished, rather, the path of resistance will be strengthened more than before, Judiciary Chief reiterated.

MA/5109910