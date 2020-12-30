Martyr Soleimani defended resistance under any circumstance

He praised the sacrifices of martyrs of resistance Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abdu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their key role in the fight against terrorism.

He then pointed to the sacrifices of martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and said, “Martyred Iraqi commander repelled sedition from Iraq and prevented the collapse of Iraqi security apparatus.”

Former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Soleimani took giant stride for liberating Iraq from ISIL terrorist groups, he said, adding, “Martyr Soleimani risked his life for Iraq and was always on the front lines the battle against the enemy and was martyred in Iraq.”

Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

