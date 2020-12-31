New anti-US motion to be discussed in Parl.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Thu. on the occasion of 1st anniversary of the martyrdom of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Fada Hossein Maleki pointed to a new anti-US motion which has been put atop agenda of the Parliament and said that the Iranian Parliament unveiled the plan within the framework of “Reciprocal Action against US as Chief Perpetrator of Assassination of Gen. Soleimani’ in line with demand of Leader of the Islamic Revolution to confront malicious moves of the United States.

Turning to the provisions of the Plan, he stated, “Need to respond to the evil acts of the US terrorist forces in the host country, ban on arms talks, the defeat of siege of Gaza Strip and Yemen, ban on imports of goods and services from the United States, ban on negotiations with the United States before apologizing for withdrawing JCPOA and condemning the assassination of Martyr Soleimani are among the provisions stipulated in this plan.

The first part of the plan reiterates the implementation of hard revenge on perpetrators of assassination of martyr Gen. Soleimani i.e. expulsion of US terrorist forces from region, he added.

MA/5109514