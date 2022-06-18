Iraqi PM must reveal report on anti-terror commanders case

Member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee in Iraq, Ahmed Al-Moussawi reiterated his request to the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on the results of the investigation into the case of the assassination of anti-terror commanders Maj. Lt. Gen General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, who were martyred by the US occupying forces near Baghdad airport in early 2020.

Al-Kadhimi is obliged to reveal the results of the investigation into the assassination of the heroic Resistance leaders and any delay will not be accepted, Al-Moussawi said.

It has become necessary to reveal the perpetrators behind the assassination and the Iraqi government must present the results to the parliament immediately, Iraqi lawmakers stressed.

After the assassination of anti-terror commanders, the Iraqi parliament approved a law which calls for expelling foreign troops from the country. But the Iraqi government under Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi has refused to abide by the parliament's piece of legislation since early 2020 despite widespread condemnation on the part of the Iraqi people.

