Armed Forces to continue ‘Resistance’ School with high spirit

In a message on the occasion of the 1st anniversary of the martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Thu., Bagheri reiterated that the Armed Forces, under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution, will certainly go on “Resistance” with high spirit.

While emphasizing the need for all-out efforts to realize School of Martyr Soleimani, he described the serious determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Muslims and freedom-seeking nations of the world to take revenge on perpetrators of this terrorist crime as well as US expulsion from West Asia ‘inevitable’.

Jan. 3 is reminiscent of a tragic event in history of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in which one of the great person in Islamic Ummah and a hero in defense of ideals of founder of the Islamic Revolution was assassinated in the fight against Takfiri and ISIL terrorist groups led by the United States. Martyr Gen. Soleimani sacrificed his life in the fight against terrorist groups for spread of security among nations especially Muslim Ummah, he said.

The most vicious enemy of Muslims of the world and Islamic Republic of Iran, the arrogant and terrorist government of the United States, assassinated Iran’s top commander Gen. Soleimani in a cowardly act, added the commander.

Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as eight others, were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

