On the eve of the Martyrdom anniversary of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian Foreign Ministery wrote on its tweeter account, "Last year, across the region, from Iran and Iraq to India and Pakistan, people showed disgust for murderers of Gen Soleimani."

"His blood united our region in opposing US arrogance and presence. A real response to recklessness", said the Foreign Ministry tweet adding, "The anger and unity still stand."

