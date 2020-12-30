Culprits of Gen. Soleimani’s terror to be held accountable

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting on follow-up measures regarding the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani on Wednesday.

He added that there is enough evidence to punish the perpetrators of the crime, adding that no one is allowed to obstruct the investigation.

Fomer IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU), as well as eight other commanders of resistance, were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

FA/5108790