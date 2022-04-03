Al-Ameri urges UK to stop meddling in Iraq's internal affairs

Hadi al-Ameri, the leader of the al-Fateh bloc in the Iraqi parliament met with the Uk ambassador to Baghdad Mark Bryson-Richardson on Saturday.

The Iraqi political process from 2003 to date has been based on the three main pillars of agreement, participation and balance, told al-Ameri to the UK ambassador.

"We have information from foreign intelligence agencies that confirms your continued meddling in Iraqi political affairs, and we believe that the stability of Iraq is the stability of the entire region, and everyone must remove the political obstruction for the sake of stability in the region," the prominent Iraqi Shia politician said.

He added, "We want the Shiites to reach an understanding with each other, and this will certainly lead to an understanding between the Kurds and an end to the differences on the Kurdish side."

He further pointed to the Coordination Framework bloc, which includes Al-Fath and said, "The Coordination Framework will never fail to form a majority faction that protects the right of the Shiites in the cabinet, and will never fail to agree on a candidate for prime minister."

The British ambassador, for his part, said that the British effort to develop bilateral relations with Baghdad requires the establishment of a government in Iraq, adding that the formation of a government in Iraq is important for London in the current situation.

KI