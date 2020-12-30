Iran has made salient progress in nanotechnology field

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the country has made salient progress and achievements in the field of nanotechnology which is a matter of proud for the country.

Iranian, Qatari FMs discuss latest developments in region

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a telephone talk with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the latest development in the region and bilateral ties on Tue.

1st solo exhibition of Iran handwoven carpets opened in China

First solo exhibition of Iran handwoven carpets and handicrafts was inaugurated in historical-cultural city of Nanjing, capital of China’s Jiangsu province on Tue. in presence of Consul General of Iran in Shanghai.

Iran, Russia defense coop. based on Intl. law

Russian Foreign Minister said that Moscow’s defense cooperation with Iran is in accordance with international law.

Saudi compromise with Israelis to only make it ‘insecure'

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs said that tie normalization between Saudi Arabia and the Zionist regime will have not any achievement for Riyadh except insecurity.

Iran-Pakistan coop. doubled with Rimdan border reopening

Iran-Pakistan cooperation has doubled with the reopening of the Rimdan border, said the deputy of Sistan and Baluchestan Governor in his meeting with the newly-appointed Consul General of Pakistan in Zahedan.

Six knowledge-based firms working on COVID-19 vaccine

Vice-President for Science and Technology said that a number of six knowledge-based companies are busy active in the country in the field of producing COVID-19 vaccine.

Iranian Energy Min. meets Iraqi Central Bank Governor

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian met and held talks with the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Mustafa Ghalib Makhif in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Covid-19 claims 132 lives in Iran in past 24h

The Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said on Tuesday that in the past 24 hours 132 patients have lost their lives to Covid-19, while 6,108 new cases have been discovered.

US committed 'grave mistake' by assassinating Soleimani

In a message on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry described the cowardly assassination of Lt. General Soleimani as a grave mistake of the United States.

Iran to determine time of response to Soleimani assassination

Iran’s Secretary of Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei said that timing of the response to the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani depends on Iran’s planning.

FA