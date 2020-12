Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday.

Both sides conferred on the expansion of bilateral relations during the meeting.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also held a phone talk with his Qatari counterpart on Tuesday, saying that Washington would be responsible for the consequences of any adventurism in the region.

