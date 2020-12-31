World has refused to be held hostage to US bullying

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman pointed to four years of “Maximum Failure” of Trump administration and said that people are not naïve and the world has refused to be held hostage to your bullying.

Iran has promoted combat capability proportionate to threats

The Second-in-Command of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base said that the base has upgraded its combat capability proportionate to the existing threats.

Araghchi holds talks with Qatari Foreign Minister

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs held talks with the Foreign Minister of Qatar on Wednesday.

Soleimani blood united regional nations against US arrogance

In a tweet on early Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry stated that the blood of Martyr General Soleimani united regional nations against the US arrogance and presence.

Iran's gas exports to Iraq at previous level of 50mn bpd

A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced that from today, Iran will increase the volume of its gas exports to this country to the previous level of 50 million cubic meters per day.

149 deaths, 6,272 new infections in past 24h

The Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said on Wednesday that in the past 24 hours 149 patients have lost their lives to Covid-19, while 6,272 new cases have been discovered.

AEOI tasked to provide 120kg enriched uranium in year

President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is tasked to prepare120 kg of enriched uranium in a year in accordance with the guidelines issued.

2nd Iran-made COVID vaccine going through trial

The second home-made coronavirus vaccine, developed by Pasteur Institute of Iran, is going through trial phases, says the head of the Institute.

Afghanistan urges connecting Khaf-Herat Railway to Chabahar

Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan called for the connection of Khaf-Herat Railway to Chabahar Port and termed it as a great achievement for the people of Afghanistan and the business community of the country.

