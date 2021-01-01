'Plots underway to fabricate pretext for war'

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the US that Iran is fully prepared to defend its people and security.

“Instead of fighting Covid in US, @realDonaldTrump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region,” tweeted Zarif on Wednesday amid the reports of American aircraft flying in the Persian Gulf region.

Tehran’s first reaction to Aden Airport attack

Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned violent attacks on civilians, calling on all Yemeni sides to return to the negotiating table.

Expressing sympathy with the families of the victims of the Wednesday attack at Aden airport, the Ministry’s spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said “Continuation of foreign aggression and occupation of Yemeni soil is the main reason for instability, and failure to establish law and order."

Another US convoy attacked near Kuwait-Iraq border

A US coalition logistics convoy was reportedly targeted by a roadside bomb near Kuwait-Iraq border.

For several consecutive times in the past month, US coalition logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb this afternoon on Thursday, according to Alsumaria.

'Fear of revenge not leaving US alone'

Iranian Army’s first-in-command says the revenge for the US’s assassination of General Soleimani is not over yet.

“Fear of revenge will not leave alone the Americans, Zionists, and those that had accompanied them [in assassinating Soleimani],” General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Thursday in an interview with Army’s press service.

US failed miserably in reviving sanctions: Iran UN envoy

Iran’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that the United States sustained heavy defeat miserably in the revival of international sanctions against Tehran.

Assassination of Gen. Soleimani cannot be ignored: Rezaei

Secretary of Expediency Council said that US assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani cannot be ignored.

Speaking in his meeting with the newly-appointed Iraqi Ambassador to Tehran Nasir Abdul Mohsen Abdullah on Thu., Mohsen Rezaei said that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Iraqi government to legally pursue the assassination case.

Yemen sets condition for freeing Saudi pilots

Head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs Abdulqadir Al-Murtadha in the Salvation Government said that Saudi pilots will not be released from prison except in exchange for the Palestinian prisoners.

New anti-US motion to be discussed in Parl.

A member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission elaborated on the details of a plan entitled “Reciprocal Action against US, as Main Culprit of Assassination of Martyr Soleimani”.

Zarif hopes for ending era of contempt for multilateralism

On the eve of New Christian Year, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wishes the ending insane era of contempt for law and multilateralism.

Rouhani calls assassination of Soleimani 'unforgivable crime'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that assassination of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani is an unforgivable crime and oppression committed by US President Donald Trump.

Trump was similar to Iraqi deposed dictator Saddam Hussein. He (Saddam) imposed eight years of war on Iran (1980-1988) and finally, he was toppled. US President imposed three years of tough economic war on Iran, so that Trump atrocities and crimes against humanity will go down in history.

Iran’s trade value with Eurasia hits $1.4bn in eight months

According to the statistics, Islamic Republic of Iran’s trade value with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) hit $1.4 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Nov. 22).

Nations of region not to forget sacrifice of martyr Soleimani

Iranian Embassy to Croatia said that regional countries will not forget the bravery and sacrifices of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani who played a key role in the fight against terrorism.

