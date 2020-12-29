Sudan, Ethiopia dispatch armed forces to common border areas

Sudanese forces sent ground and air units to the Ethiopian border on Tuesday.

Sources reported that the deployment of Sudanese forces to the Ethiopian border was probably in preparation for a conflict in the border area, especially since a large number of Ethiopian forces have been deployed on the border in recent days.

The Sudanese army announced that their forces had reached a number of bases that could lead to taking control of all Sudanese territory on the Ethiopian border.

On the other hand, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that they will do their best to resolve the conflict on the Sudanese border.

Ethiopian militants launched an attack on Sudanese farmers in the Al Fushqa region and forced them out of their fields 26 years ago. Khartoum has accused the Ethiopian military of supporting the militants.

