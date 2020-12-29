  1. Economy
Dec 29, 2020, 11:00 PM

Iran emphasizes resumption of gas export to Iraq

Iran emphasizes resumption of gas export to Iraq

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Energy Minister emphasized resuming gas export to Iraq in a meeting with the Prime Minister of the country on Tuesday.

Reza Ardakanian made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Tuesday.

Both sides conferred on the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Iranian Energy Minister also expressed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the measures adopted by the Iraqi Government to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Ardakanian further voiced Iran’s readiness to resume gas export to Iraq.

Ardakanian arrived in Iraq this morning at the head of a delegation and was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart and the ambassador and staff of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad.

Before Al-Kadhimi, the Iranian minister met and held talks with the Iraqi Ministers of electricity and trade as well as the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq.

FA/FNA 13991009000988

News Code 167816

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News