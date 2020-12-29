Iran emphasizes resumption of gas export to Iraq

Reza Ardakanian made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Tuesday.

Both sides conferred on the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Iranian Energy Minister also expressed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the measures adopted by the Iraqi Government to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Ardakanian further voiced Iran’s readiness to resume gas export to Iraq.

Ardakanian arrived in Iraq this morning at the head of a delegation and was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart and the ambassador and staff of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad.

Before Al-Kadhimi, the Iranian minister met and held talks with the Iraqi Ministers of electricity and trade as well as the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq.

