Gen. Soleimani defused 3 US plots capable of affecting world

On the eve of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, head of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening Studies Center Hossein Akbari attended a press conference at Mehr News Agency Headquarter on Monday, answering the questions about the role of Martyr Soleimani in the region.

When asked the role of Martyr Soleimani in defusing the US plots to redraw the map of the region, Akbari said, “The Americans pursued at least three major projects in the region, each of which could have far-reaching implications for the world and impact on the entire world. But Martyr Soleimani thwarted their plots.”

“The first plan of the Americans was the plan of the ‘Great Middle East’ in which they wanted to occupy the Islamic world and force the whole Islamic world to give up their values. They thought that they would achieve their goal by occupying Iraq, but their plan in Iraq failed and was thwarted,” he added.

“The second plan of the Americans was the ‘New Middle East’ plan in which they wanted to divide the countries of the Islamic world into 200 small units and deprive them of their national power to force the people of these countries to follow them. They also started implementing this plan from Lebanon, and according to them, the beginning of the war in Lebanon was a prelude to the ‘New Middle East’ plan,” Akbari noted.

He went on to say, “ISIL issue was the third plan of the Americans. By bringing ISIL to the Middle East, they wanted to create a full-fledged, long-lasting war in the Islamic world for at least 50 years, as well as chaos among the Islamic countries. It can be clearly said that world security owes much to Gen. Soleimani in the ISIL issue.”

“If any of these three plans were implemented, it could affect the equations of the whole world,” he stressed.

When asked about the hard revenge, Akbari said, “As Leader of the Islamic Revolutions said the attack on US airbase of Ain al-Assad was only a slap in the face of Americans and the issue of hard revenge is still in place and will be taken in due course.”

“After World War II, Iran was the only country that was able to attack the United States. The action was taken by Iran against Ain al-Assad base and the missile strike shattered the Americans' claimed authority and power technologically, politically and militarily. It showed that if the Islamic Republic is willing, it can easily target all US targets in the region,” he added.

“Our revenge will not be just militarily, but it will be in all dimensions, especially software,” he noted.

Akbari highlighted, “The idea in the Resistance is not to kill, inflict damage and to use military force. Resistance, as its name implies, means defence rather than attack.”

Reported by Zahra Mirzafarjouyan