'UK company involved in assassination of Martyr Soelimani'

Qais Khazali said the British G4S, which manages security at Baghdad International Airport (BIAP), has played a role in the assassination of Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

He made the remarks in a documentary titled "The Last Trip".

According to his explanations, G4S has played a role in monitoring and determining the exact location of the targets (Soelimani and Abu-Muhandis) of the assassination.

He continued that, "Usually, when a plane lands at the airport, G4S is present at a specific location near the landing site, but on the night of the assassination, the company's vehicle was parked exactly on the passenger lane, which can be translated that the company had a particular mission to do."

"Iraqi security forces have founded cameras at the airport's lane, pointed to and focussed on the VIP entrance, to fully monitor the guests' movements," he said.

On December 24, the Former Iraqi PM Adil Abdul Mahdi announced that Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani had entered Iraq with an official passport and legally before being assassinated by the US.

"He [Lt. Gen. Soleimani] came with an official passport. His photo was in this passport. His name was in it. There was everything," the former PM said.

"He did not enter Iraq under a fake name. He came officially," he noted.

