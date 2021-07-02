Gen. Soleimani assassination an example of state terrorism

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh made the remarks at the 47th regular session of the Human Rights Council on Thursday.

The Iranian envoy said that Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani was a true defender of human rights and someone who opposed the occupation and ISIL terrorism.

He described the US action in assassinating Gen. Soleimani as a brutal, arbitrary, unjust, and illegal act that threatened peace and security in the world.

The US administration's failure in holding accountable and bringing to justice the perpetrators behind the assassination is explicitly clear, he said.

The diplomat further pointed out that the Iranian people remember Martyr Soleimani as a symbolic soldier who is also remembered by all the nations in the West Asia region.

He added that neither Iranians nor the nations in the West Asia region who owe their liberation from ISIL terrorism to Martyr Soleimani will give up their demand to bring perpetrators behind that heinous crime to justice.

He further argued that human rights bodies and entities are expected to understand the impact of the heinous assassination of Gen. Soleimani on the rule of law and human dignity.

