The message was released on the occasion of the first anniversary of Lt. Gen. Soleimani's assassination.

"By cowardly assassinating Gen Soleimani, the US committed a grave mistake."

The Iranian ministry stressed that "Iraqi MPs' vote to expel US troops is the beginning of the end of the malign presence in our region."

"Our region has suffered enough by the interventions of the US outlaw regime," it underlined.

