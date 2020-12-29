Tehran has not made Iraq a ground for settling with US: envoy

"Our relations with Mustafa Al Kadhimi's government are constructive and positive in all areas. Al Kadhimi is an old friend of Iran and we have good relations with him," said Masjedi in an interview with Al Ahed.

"The demands of the people are always right, and this is how we look at the demonstrations in Iraq. Iran respects the prime minister who has been elected by parliament and considers the demand of the people," he added.

He noted, "We have not made Iraq a place for ponying," adding, "The response to the assassination of Martyr Soleimani was directly against the US base. Tensions between Iran and the United States ceased after our reaction to the assassination of Gen. Soleimani."

"Washington is responsible for our actions in bombing the US base in Iraq," Masjedi said.

"We will not interfere in the affairs of Iraq and we have never imposed our policies," the Iranian ambassador highlighted, saying, "The burning of Iranian consulates during the demonstrations is unfortunate. Consulates provide services and must have special immunity."

Masjedi stressed, "Iran has never been involved in targeting the US embassy. We do not know who is targeting the US embassy. We will never accept such an action. We do not support any side in targeting the US embassy. We do not want Iraq to be a battleground for combating the United States."

He went on to say that the assassination of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis is a "historic crime" and Iran reserves the right to retaliate against the Americans.

