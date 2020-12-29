US to be 'certainly' expelled from region

Speaking in his meeting with Iraqi Ambassador to Tehran Nasir Abdul Mohsen Abdullah on Monday, Alireza Zakani said that suitable ground should be paved to expel assassins of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

On the occasion of the 1st martyrdom anniversary of martyrs of resistance, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in the region, various levels of bilateral cooperation and emphasized the need for taking hard revenge on perpetrators of the assassination of martyrs Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Zakani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran's view of Iraq is completely different from that of Americans, adding, “We want an independent and advanced Iraq and in this way, we are ready to share all our experiences with Iraqi people and government but the Americans want a weak and divided Iraq.”

He called the assassination of martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis ‘a great and shameless crime' committed by enemies of Iranian and Iraqi nations and stated, “Resorting to a cowardly act such as assassination shows inability, despair, and defeat of the enemy. US President Trump has failed in all his policies in the region over the past four years.”

He pointed to the key role of martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in the fight against ISIL in the region and called on the Iraqi parliament and government to pursue the expulsion of US terrorist forces from the region.

Iraqi envoy to Iran, for his part, said that Iraqi people are always grateful to the Iranian people, officials, and government for the help in the fight against ISIL.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was the first country to help Iraq in the fight against ISIL, he said, adding, “Iraqi people will never forget the efforts and sacrifices of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and all-out contribution and assistance of Iranian people. If it weren’t for Iran's comprehensive and advisory assistance, ISIL would not have been defeated.”

Former Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

