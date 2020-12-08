Figures like Soleimani foiled US plans to redraw N Africa, WA

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

General Soleimani was hailed as a charismatic brave hero in Iran and beloved by the troops. He devoted his life to defend Iran's national interest in the region so he is considered as a national hero for Iranian people regardless of their different political and religious tendencies. He is also viewed by the world's freedom-seeking people as the key figure in defeating ISIL, the world’s most notorious terrorist group, in the Middle East battles.

To know more about the issue on the threshold of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani’s assassination, we reached out to Bangkok- based geopolitical researcher Anthony Cartalucci.

Following is the text of our interview with him:

How do you assess the US act based on international law?

The US murdered Lt. General Soleimani in the middle of its illegal occupation of Iraq, without justification, outside every conceivable measure of international law, and in direct violation of not only US and international laws - but in violation of Iraq's laws and without Iraq's consent. Virtually every aspect of the targeted murder/assassination was illegal and in every conceivable way.

But considering Washington's track record of carrying out crimes internationally - from assassinations to full-scale invasions - this sort of crime has been "normalized" and unfortunately little has or will be done about it - especially in the still very ineffective, dysfunctional United Nations.

How do you see Soleimani's role in fighting against US and Saudi backed terrorism?

It was clear that Soleimani was key to fighting ISIL, Al Qaeda's various affiliates not only in Syria but also in Iraq and beyond It was clear that Soleimani - and in a wider sense - Iran was key to fighting the self-proclaimed terrorist group the "ISIL" and Al Qaeda's various affiliates not only in Syria alongside Russian and Syrian forces - but also in Iraq and beyond. And while the US claims it is also fighting these groups it is clear that their growing confrontation with Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Russia is owed to this latter coalition's efforts to eliminate terrorist organizations the US has used for years as proxies across the region.

The assassination was an ugly act and ultimately made in vain - since Iran's efforts against these terrorist organizations have continued and will continue. Soleimani wasn't just a skilled leader but he was part of an effective institution that has continued his work since the US assassination.

How do you see his role in defusing the US plots to redraw the map of the region?

Figures like Soleimani - and in a wider sense - the efforts by the Syrian, Iranian, Iraqi, and Russian governments have already foiled the US plans to redraw North Africa and the Middle East. While Washington's destructive policies will remain a threat to this region for many years to come, it is clear that their days of transforming the region at will are long over and that a process of evicting uninvited US influence from the region has begun.

Interview by Zahra Mirzafarjouyan