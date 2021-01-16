Israel trying to portray Islam as West's enemy

It was on January 21, 2015, that The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made important points in a letter addressed to the European youth. The content of the letter included warnings about the approaches and political behavior of the West and the United States, as well as informing the Western nations about their responsibility to know Islam directly.

The point that can be highlighted in the valuable content of this letter and can even be used as a roadmap and a historical document, is that in that year we were warned about the developments that the world experienced recently. The post-election period in the United States is the time that has been warned of many times and in different ways.

Although almost the majority of the public opinion accepted these warnings and was well aware that the Western initiatives had failed for the nations, the developments of the last few years, especially the COVID-19 crisis and the US election turmoil indicated the failure much earlier than expected.

Citizens of Europe and the West must not allow organized terrorists to be introduced as representatives of Islam. Defamatory figures should not be allowed to create a gap between European public opinion and the main reality of Islam. The gap leads to the creation of an emotional barrier and the possibility of impartial judgment is further denied.

The West must become acquainted with true Islam without prejudice and intermediaries, and on the other hand, it must not be confined to imaginary borders. The monopoly of the Western media is the most important reason that the West and its citizens are not directly acquainted with Islam.

The measures that are currently being adopted under the name of Islam in the world and the region are aimed at destroying the image of Islam and on the other hand providing the ground for presenting a deviant model of the religion and replacing it with British or American models. This was the mission of ISIL and terrorist groups.

To know more about the reasons of Islamophobia in the West, we reached out to Mark Glenn, American author and journalist to know more about the issue.

Following is the text of our interview with him:

Why has the old policy of Islamophobia and hatred against Muslims been intensified in recent years?

Because Israel--driven by her racist and supremacist Judaism which demands the complete conquest of the entire Middle East from the Nile to the Euphrates rivers in precisely the very specific protocols as outlined in the Torah--understands that the only way to achieve this is to have the West and its military/economic superiority be brought to bear against the billion + Muslims living in the Middle East, and the only way that this can be achieved is to make Islam the enemy of Western countries through the use of deliberate deception and misinformation via a mainstream media mafia which is owned by organized Jewish interests.

Does European public opinion possess a real and accurate knowledge of Islam and from what source do they get this knowledge?

European and Western peoples have no understanding of Islam other than what they see, hear and read in a Jewish owned and dominated media which lies to them incessantly as part of the black magic it utilizes in seducing the Western mind into accepting war for Zion’s sake.

Why does Europe introduce terrorists as the representative of the Islamic world?

As already stated, Europe’s political system is dominated by weak-minded/weak-willed individuals who are puppets, pawns and playthings of the same Jewish interests who put them into power, and therefore they do as commanded by those Jewish interests by reading the script put before them with regards to Islam being a dangerous, violent ideology that can only produce terrorism and terrorists, rather than telling the truth about Islam, that indeed it is a religion of peace, of justice, and of genuine empathy for all men and women wherever they may be found.

Why does the power structure in today's world tend to marginalize Islamic thought?

The western world is one that is now dominated on ‘the right’ by Jewish capitalism and on ‘the left’ by Jewish socialism. Both ideologies--functioning like the pincers of a scorpion, work together to reduce the worth of mankind's existence to what he/she can produce and consume while leaving the divine formula for human behavior/human civilization out of the equation. Islam--which does not have within it the same ‘separation of church and state’ that is championed in the West, but rather seeks to integrate the teachings of the Holy Quran and of the Holy Prophet Mohammad PBUH into the civil life of those nations where Islam flourishes as the dominant ideology poses an organic threat to the Judaic political/economic systems that have controlled the West for centuries, where the wealthy possess all political/social power and those without that same political/social are at their mercy.

Mark Glenn is an American author and journalist in Idaho who has co-founded Crescent and Cross Solidarity Movement, an interfaith forum dedicated to uniting Muslims and Christians against Zionists.

Interview by Zahra Mirzafarjouyan