Iran Army to grant ‘Order of Sacrifice’ to Martyr Soleimani

Second Brigadier General Shahin Taghikhani said on Monday, “The Army, along with other branches of the armed force as well as the Iranian nation, will have various commemoration plans for the martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani.”

He said, “The Iranian Army strongly believes in the need to honor that dear martyr and explain and propagate his path,” as an influential personality, who will be remembered as a lasting model for Islamic Iran and other freedom-seekers in the world.

In this regard, he added, “The honorary Order of Sacrifice of the Army will be awarded to Martyr Soleimani.”

Taghikhani hailed the unique role of General Soleimani in the victory of the Resistance Front against terrorist groups, saying the Army will have widespread programs on his martyrdom anniversary to raise awareness about the country’s battle against terrorism.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi, and their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

General Soleimani is viewed by the world's freedom-seeking people as the key figure in defeating ISIL, the world’s most notorious terrorist group, in the Middle East battles.

MR/IRN84164449