Soleimani destroyed 'hollow' hegemony of US, Israeli regimes

On the eve of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis a press conference was held on Sunday about the programs dedicated to commemorating this martyrdom anniversary at the national and international level.

Stating that these ceremonies will be held for ten days till January 16, 2021, Amir-Abdollahian said that broadcasting thousands of documentaries with the theme of Martyr Soleimani’s life, publishing some books such as the autobiography of Martyr Soleimani, holding online theaters with the theme of Resistance are among these programs.

A conference is scheduled to be held in person through observing health protocols, and the program will be broadcasted live, he said and added, “At the International level, also, some programs will be taking place in Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine, and Iraq.”

Amir-Abdollahian, spokesperson for taskforce on commemorating Gen. Soleimani martyrdom anniversary, addressing a presser on Sunday (Saeidreza Razavi/Mehr News Agency)

Answering a question about the role of General Soleimani in strengthening the Resistance Front, Amir-Abdollahian said, "General Soleimani took several significant measures during his lifetime."

Hailing the role of General Soleimani in the Imposed War as well as ensuring security in the eastern borders of the country and condemning the Zionist regime, he said, “Despite the support of more than 80 countries, General Soleimani did not allow Syria to become a new Libya and prevented the separation of Iraq and Syria.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the main perpetrators of the assassination of General Soleimani have increased to 48, stressing that hard revenge in due time and in its proper manner is awaiting the criminals and Iran is pursuing the case seriously.

Not only the enemies did not achieve their goals, but also the hollow hegemony of the White House and the Zionist regime collapsed, he also asserted.

