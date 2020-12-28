Iran identifies 48 culprits in Gen. Soleimani assassination

“We have identified 48 suspects linked to the case of Martyr Soleimani’s assassination, and we have taken the necessary measures to prosecute them,” Ali Bagheri-Kani said on Monday.

“Countries that were somehow involved in this act of terrorism have been asked to provide the requested information and documents to the Iranian judiciary," he added.

The senior Judiciary official pointed to the latest developments in this regard, saying, “Germany was the last country; we received data and information that the US Air Base (Ramstein) in Germany was involved in the exchange of information between the American drones that were used to assassinate Martyr Soleimani.”

Earlier in December, Bagheri-Kani held a meeting with German Ambassador to Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel, and called on Germany to cooperate with Iran regarding the perpetrators and accomplices in the assassination of the Iranian General.

Pointing to reports that a US base in Germany was part of the operation that led to Soleimani’s assassination, he urged Berlin to cooperate with Iran’s Judiciary in order to help clear up the ambiguities around the case.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi, and their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Iran has vowed to spare no efforts in bringing the assassins of General Soleimani, especially Trump, to justice.

