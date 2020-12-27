  1. Politics
Dec 27, 2020, 10:06 PM

Iraq owes victory on ISIL to martyrs Soleimani, al-Muhandis

Iraq owes victory on ISIL to martyrs Soleimani, al-Muhandis

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – The head of Iraq’s Fatah (Conquest) Alliance said that Iraq is indebted its victory over ISIL to self-sacrifices of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Speaking in an interview with Al-Ahad TV Network, Hadi al-Ameri reiterated that if it were not for the sacrifices of martyrs of resistance movement Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, victory over terrorist group (ISIL) would not have been achieved.

Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) along with eight others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 03 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

Following the US terrorist act, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired several ballistic missiles at the US airbase of Ein al-Asad in Iraq's Anbar province on January 7.

This heinous crime committed by terrorist US forces against the commanders of resistance martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis led Iraqi parliamentarians to approve the expulsion of foreign forces from their country.

MA/IRN84163808

News Code 167722

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News