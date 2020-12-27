Iraq owes victory on ISIL to martyrs Soleimani, al-Muhandis

Speaking in an interview with Al-Ahad TV Network, Hadi al-Ameri reiterated that if it were not for the sacrifices of martyrs of resistance movement Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, victory over terrorist group (ISIL) would not have been achieved.

Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) along with eight others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 03 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

Following the US terrorist act, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired several ballistic missiles at the US airbase of Ein al-Asad in Iraq's Anbar province on January 7.

This heinous crime committed by terrorist US forces against the commanders of resistance martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis led Iraqi parliamentarians to approve the expulsion of foreign forces from their country.

