Some parties seeking to ignite war against Hashd al-Sha’abi

Fazil Fatlawi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament said some domestic and external parties are seeking to ignite a war against Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi.

"This enmity is due to the fact that the Popular Mobilization Units thwarted their terrorist plans and conspiracies," the MP said, "For this reason, the mentioned parties consider this organization as their first and stubborn opponent."

"Enmity against the Hashd al-Sha’abi has been going on since the Mobilization Units entered the battlefield against terrorism and liberated Iraqi territory from the ISIS terrorist group," he added.

He criticized that domestic and foreign parties have leveled baseless accusations against the Mobilization Unit of creating chaos and attacking diplomatic bases in Iraq.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

