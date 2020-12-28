Ashraf Ghani orders to increase number of Kabul police force

According to Amrullah Saleh, the 1st Vice President of Afghanistan, Ghani has ordered an increase in the number of police forces in Kabul.

The capital of Afghanistan has witnessed an increase in the number of security incidents in recent months, with explosions or armed attacks occurring almost every day.

In less than 10 days, different terrorist attacks have killed 23 people in Kabul and injured 72 others.

During this period, 15 suicide bombings, car bombings, magnetic bombings, and assassinations have taken place.

The latest blast in Kabul occurred on Monday morning when a security force vehicle was hit by a magnetic IED blast in Kabul city.

Kabul police confirmed in a statement, adding that the blast caused no casualties.

The incident occurred around 7:50 am local time in the Kolola Poshta area in PD4 of Kabul city as a magnetic IED placed on a security forces vehicle exploded, the statement said, TOLO News reported.

HJ/5106545