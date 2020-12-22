Iran strongly supports legitimate Afghanistan government

Explaining the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on strengthening good neighborliness and establishing strategic relations with all neighbors, Ali Shamkhani said, "Afghanistan has a special place in the foreign policy of Iran due to the many commonalities and ties between the two nations."

He expressed satisfaction with the opening of the Khaf-Herat railway, expressing hope that this project could play an effective role in promoting and strengthening relations between the two countries and the welfare and economic development of the Afghan people.

Shamkhani also described the creation of the necessary infrastructure for the development of relations in all fields as vital and inevitable.

Referring to the common threats and interests of the two countries on various issues, especially the issue of the spread of terrorism and the need to establish stability and security in the region, he stressed Iran's strong support for the legitimate government of Afghanistan and the need to increase cooperation and interaction between Tehran and Kabul in various political, economic and security fields.

He highlighted that the United States has stepped up its insecurity in the West Asian region over the past year by the cowardly assassination of senior counterterrorism commanders Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to take hard revenge on the perpetrators of this historic crime in order to prevent the continuation of terrorist and anti-security acts of the United States and its agents and to force them to leave the region," Shamkhani said.

Hamdullah Mohib, for his part, announced the readiness of the government and people of Afghanistan to expand cooperation and interaction with the government and the nation of Iran and mentioned Iran as his second home.

Referring to the unwavering support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the hospitality of Iranian people to the people of Afghanistan over the past 40 years, he said, "The government and people of Afghanistan have always appreciated the kindness, help and support of Iran and Iranians."

He also presented a report on the progress of Afghanistan Peace Talks, saying, "Unfortunately, despite the agreements signed between the United States and the Taliban, the group's attacks and destructive actions have not only not decreased, but have also increased."

Appreciating the effective and constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan, Mohib added, "The Taliban tried to impose their terms and force the Afghan government to surrender by abusing the agreement with the United States, but we resisted their demands by emphasizing our principled and legal positions."

Hamdullah Mohib arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning to meet and hold talks with high political and security officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

