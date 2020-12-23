1 police officer killed, 2 wounded in Kabul blast

The incident happened around 6:55 am local time in Kabul’s PD12 when an IED targeted a police vehicle, it said, TOLO News reported.

However, the statement did not provide further details.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.

This comes a day after at least five people were killed and two others were wounded in a mine blast in Kabul city on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:33 am local time in the Doghabad area of PD7 of Kabul city when a mine exploded that had been placed on a vehicle carrying doctors working at Pul-e-Charkhi prison, the statement said.

Dr. Nazifa Ibrahimi, the acting head of the health directorate of the prisoners' affairs authority, was among the five killed in the attack, the authority said in a statement.

Other officials who were killed in the attack are Abdul Matin, the deputy head of the health directorate of the prisoners’ affairs authority, Abdul Nabi, driver of the department and Dr. Sona, an employee of the Ministry of Public Health who was sent to the authority to give COVID-19 tests to prisoners.

Kabul witnessed more than 60 security-related incidents over the past two months in which 133 people were killed and 280 more wounded, according to a survey by TOLO News.

ZZ/PR