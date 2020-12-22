Tehran, Kabul security officials discuss Afghan peace process

This morning Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Advisor to the Afghan President arrived at Tehran.

He met and held talks with Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Bilateral issues, the Afghan peace process, and developments in the region are among the topics discussed by the Iranian and Afghan officials.

During his one-day visit to Tehran, Mohib is also scheduled to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif as well as other Iranian officials.

During a recent visit to Kabul, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with Hamdollah Mohib.

