  1. Politics
Dec 22, 2020, 10:07 AM

Tehran, Kabul security officials discuss Afghan peace process

Tehran, Kabul security officials discuss Afghan peace process

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Advisor to the President of Afghanistan, met with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in Tehran.

This morning Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Advisor to the Afghan President arrived at Tehran.

He met and held talks with Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Bilateral issues, the Afghan peace process, and developments in the region are among the topics discussed by the Iranian and Afghan officials.

During his one-day visit to Tehran, Mohib is also scheduled to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif as well as other Iranian officials.

During a recent visit to Kabul, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with Hamdollah Mohib.

RHM/FNA13991002000158

News Code 167483

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News