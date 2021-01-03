  1. Politics
Five killed in car explosion in Kapisa, Afghanistan: Report

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – A bomb blast near Afghan capital, Kabul killed at least five civilians and injured dozens more. Following the explosion, Mirwais Karimi, Head of Kapisa Ulema Council was assassinated.

Abdul Shaykh Shurash Kuhistani, Kapisa police spokesman in Afghanistan, said in a statement on Sunday that 14 people have been killed and injured in an explosion in the province, TOLO News reported.

A spokesman for Kapisa police in Afghanistan said, "The explosion took place this afternoon in the city of Mahmud Raqi, the capital of Kapisa province. A magnetic bomb planted in the car of Mirwais Karimi, the head of Kapisa Ulema Council, exploded."

A statement issued by Abdul Shaykh said, "As a result of this explosion, 5 civilians were killed and 9 people, especially the head of Ulema Council of Kapisa province, were seriously injured."

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

