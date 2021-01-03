Five killed in car explosion in Kapisa, Afghanistan: Report

Abdul Shaykh Shurash Kuhistani, Kapisa police spokesman in Afghanistan, said in a statement on Sunday that 14 people have been killed and injured in an explosion in the province, TOLO News reported.

A spokesman for Kapisa police in Afghanistan said, "The explosion took place this afternoon in the city of Mahmud Raqi, the capital of Kapisa province. A magnetic bomb planted in the car of Mirwais Karimi, the head of Kapisa Ulema Council, exploded."

A statement issued by Abdul Shaykh said, "As a result of this explosion, 5 civilians were killed and 9 people, especially the head of Ulema Council of Kapisa province, were seriously injured."

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

