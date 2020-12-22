  1. Politics
Dec 22, 2020, 12:46 PM

Zarif, Afghan security official meet in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the visiting National Security Advisor to the Afghan President, Hamdullah Mohib, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as the Afghan peace process, and the latest developments in the region.

Mohib and his accompanying delegation, who arrived in Tehran this morning for a one-day visit, also held talks with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), discussing security cooperation between the two neighbors.

Mohib had recently hosted Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Kabul.

