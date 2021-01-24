  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jan 24, 2021, 10:40 AM

Three people injured in automobile attack in Afghanistan

Three people injured in automobile attack in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – In a terror attack on Sunday morning targeting the car of a central bank employee in Kabul, three Afghan civilians were injured.

Ferdows Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul police said the blast occurred at 8:12 a.m.on Shah Shahid Third Road, Kabul 8th District, targeting a Land Cruiser.

According to the Kabul police spokesman, three people left wounded and have been taken to hospital.

It is said that the blast targeted the car of a central bank employee, however, Police and the central bank have not yet commented.

Assassinations and explosions of magnetic mines have increased in Kabul.

In recent days, the explosion of magnetic mines has also targeted drivers and people who have no affiliation with the government.

Individuals or groups have not claimed the responsibility for targeted assassinations and bombings, but the government suspects the Taliban.

RHM/FNA13991105000086

News Code 168931

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News