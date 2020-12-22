Five people killed in Kabul blast: Report

Afghan police said in a statement that Kabul was once again the scene of an explosion this morning, in which, five people have been killed.

The incident occurred around 7:33 am local time in the Doghabad area of PD7 of Kabul city when a mine exploded that had been placed on a vehicle carrying doctors working at Pul-e-Charkhi prison, TOLO News reported.

Meanwhile, Kabul has witnessed more than 60 security incidents in the past two months, which means that the city is witnessing a security incident every day.

Major security developments in Kabul in the last two months have included three suicide attacks, including an attack on Kabul University, Kowsar Danesh Training Center, 29 explosions, three rocket attacks, 26 armed attacks and two motorbike explosions.

As a result, 133 people killed and 280 others were injured.

