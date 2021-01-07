  1. Politics
Iran, Afghanistan discuss 2nd round of peace talks

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah met and held talks with Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian on Thu.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the second round of peace talks in the Qatari capital Doha.

The Press Office of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation on its official Instagram page wrote that Abdullah Abdullah met and held talks with Ambassador Aminian on the trend of peace talks and the key role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and regional countries for ensuring lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the position of the Afghan government, the Constitution, and the republic in Afghanistan and has said that it supports the position of the Afghan government and demands of its people in the peace process with the Taliban.

The second round of Afghan peace talks with the Taliban started in Doha on Wednesday. According to a Taliban spokesman, the main points of discussion have not yet been finalized by the negotiating delegations.

