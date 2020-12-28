Iran foreign trade grows month-on-month: IRICA

Iran’s non-oil foreign trade stood at $7.37 billion in the ninth calendar month that ends December 20, said the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Close to 2 tons of illicit drugs busted in SE Iran

The police forces of the Sistan and Baluchestan province have seized close to 2 tons of different kinds of narcotics in this southeastern province of Iran.

Nasrallah: Israelis on high alert after Iran scientist assassination

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah says the Israeli regime's forces are on high alert after the assassination of a top Iranian scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Zarif: Diplomacy an integral part of Iranian social, political life

Iranian Foreign Minister said that diplomacy has always been an integral part of Iranian social and political life.

Iraqi PM sends delegation for unexpected Tehran visit: report

A high-ranking Iraqi delegation will arrive in Tehran for an unannounced visit later today to hold talks with Iranian officials, according to sources.

MPs condemn US sanctions on Al-Mustafa Intl. University

More than 175 Iranian lawmakers in a statement on Sunday strongly condemned sanctions imposed by US Treasury Department on Al-Mustafa International University.

Iran producing 5 million COVID-19 test kits monthly

Five Iranian knowledge-based companies are making their best efforts to produce 5 million COVID-19 test kits monthly.

Parl. to investigate establishment of new ministry

Iranian Parliament is to study the formation of a new ministry titled as 'Ministry of Crisis Management'.

Iran 'bending the curve' as daily deaths hit 3-months low

Iran has managed to control another wave of COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

Interior min.: Timing for providing COVID-19 vaccine set in current month

Emphasizing the provision of Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccine, Interior Minister said that coronavirus vaccine is scheduled to be provided in the current Iranian month of Dey (Dec. 21).

Tehran avalanche death toll reaches 11

At least 11 climbers have died and several more are missing after a blizzard triggered avalanches in mountains north of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

